FEMA to reimburse COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs

(CNN) - FEMA is going to be reimbursing families of coronavirus victims for funeral expenses.

The agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort. According to the posting, FEMA has $2 billion dollars for reimbursements.

The funds are for individuals and households for coronavirus-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

FEMA says it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach to communities and families.

The agency will release final guidance to potential applicants soon and encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

