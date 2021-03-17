Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - A tactical situation at a grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc early Wednesday morning is still under investigation, with few details released about the situation by law enforcement.

The union representing employees of the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc released a statement Wednesday morning, saying they have “heavy hearts” but will withhold comments until the police complete their investigation.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - A law enforcement tactical situation forced a lockdown of a grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc early Wednesday morning.

Authorities have provided few details about the lockdown of the Roundy’s Distribution Center. Motorists were asked to avoid the area around Highway 67 south of Interstate 94, closing roads in the vicinity.

BREAKING: Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc is on lockdown. Police say an active tactical situation is taking place. Hwy 67, south of I-94 is closed. @AmeliaJonesTV is LIVE at the scene on @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/th8BLztYsI — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) March 17, 2021

This is a developing story.

