Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning

Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - A tactical situation at a grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc early Wednesday morning is still under investigation, with few details released about the situation by law enforcement.

The union representing employees of the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc released a statement Wednesday morning, saying they have “heavy hearts” but will withhold comments until the police complete their investigation.

This is a developing story.

