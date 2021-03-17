Advertisement

Human remains ID’d as Illinois woman who vanished in 2003

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago’s western suburbs have been identified as an Aurora mother reported missing in 2003.

Aurora Police said Tuesday that Illinois State Police’s crime lab identified Tyesha Bell’s remains through DNA analysis.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports her death has been ruled a homicide.

Bell was reported missing in May 2003. Her skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave in Kane County in December.

Police have declined to say precisely where the remains were found, how they were found or describe how Bell died, citing the ongoing investigation.

Bell was 22 and had two young daughters when she went missing.

