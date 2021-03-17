Advertisement

Johnson rules out run for Wisconsin governor in 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Johnson downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, saying on conservative talk radio Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 that it “didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me.”(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor in 2022, but he remains undecided about whether to seek a third term in the Senate.

Johnson floated the possibility of a run for governor back in 2019 when he was asked about it and responded “Never say never.”

But he told conservative talk radio show host Vicki McKenna on Tuesday that “if I run for anything, it’s not going to be for governor.”

