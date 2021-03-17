Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Lambeau Field Wednesday.

The site is a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health.

The site will be located in the Lambeau Field Atrium and may expand to other areas of the stadium, depending on vaccine supply and weather.

The site will be open to people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Wisconsin. Starting March 22, that includes people with certain medical conditions. CLICK HERE to see if you are eligible for the vaccine. Gov. Tony Evers expects all Wisconsin residents will be eligible on May 1.

The site will have capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per week. The Packers say it will “quickly ramp up to 10,000 individuals weekly.”

The Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens today at @LambeauField. It will allow between 6,000-10,000 people to be vaccinated each week. pic.twitter.com/knNyVn8ltF — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) March 17, 2021

You do not need to be a Bellin patient to be vaccinated at the Lambeau Field clinic. Appointments will be required. The site cannot take walk-ins.

To add your name to the wait list, call (920) 445-7313. Bellin Health will allow scheduling for the Lambeau Field Clinic on their website.

Masks will be required at the Lambeau Field site.

Patients should park in Lot 3 off Lombardi Avenue on the east side of the stadium. Enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level on the escalator, stairs or elevator.

Bellin says the Lambeau Field site replaces the clinic on Commanche Avenue in Ashwaubenon. They’ve sent out guidance to patients who had appointments set up for the Commanche site.

“We are excited to have that space. It really allows us to expand our footprint and make it very spacious. It also allows us to scale up as vaccine allotments become more available to us. It will quickly allow us to scale up and get more shots in arms which is our mission,” says Sherry Lafond of Bellin Health.

Not in Green Bay? CLICK HERE for our First Alert Vaccine Team guide to clinics in our area.

You could be a Lambeau legend! Those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can get a shot at the Lambeau Field Atrium – the newest community COVID vaccination site starting March 17.



This is your ticket to saying goodbye to COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/LLerz0Yxim — Bellin Health (@BellinHealth) March 12, 2021

