Man arrested on multiple drug-related charges during traffic stop in Thorp
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges during a traffic stop in the City of Thorp.
According to the Stanley Police Department, meth, THC wax, and multiple drug paraphernalia items were discovered in the vehicle during the stop.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Stanley Police indicated that they were called to assist on a traffic stop in the City of Thorp, and credited the Dept.’s K-9, Trey, with assistance in locating the items.
No other details have been released about the arrest.
