Man arrested on multiple drug-related charges during traffic stop in Thorp

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges during a traffic stop in the City of Thorp.

According to the Stanley Police Department, meth, THC wax, and multiple drug paraphernalia items were discovered in the vehicle during the stop.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Stanley Police indicated that they were called to assist on a traffic stop in the City of Thorp, and credited the Dept.’s K-9, Trey, with assistance in locating the items.

Assistance on a traffic stop with our K9 team in the City of Thorp lead to this find, resulting in the arrest of a male...

No other details have been released about the arrest.

