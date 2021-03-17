Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple drug-related charges during traffic stop in Thorp

Drugs and paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop in the City of Thorp, Wis.
Drugs and paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop in the City of Thorp, Wis.(Stanley Police Dept.)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges during a traffic stop in the City of Thorp.

According to the Stanley Police Department, meth, THC wax, and multiple drug paraphernalia items were discovered in the vehicle during the stop.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Stanley Police indicated that they were called to assist on a traffic stop in the City of Thorp, and credited the Dept.’s K-9, Trey, with assistance in locating the items.

Assistance on a traffic stop with our K9 team in the City of Thorp lead to this find, resulting in the arrest of a male...

Posted by Stanley Police Department on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

No other details have been released about the arrest.

