Advertisement

Man stabbed during online hookup gone wrong in Calumet County, Wis.

Juan Pablo Cruz was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a stabbing left one person injured...
Juan Pablo Cruz was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a stabbing left one person injured in Calumet County.(Calumet County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who believed he was meeting a female he met online was stabbed at a rural farm in Calumet County, Wisconsin, Monday.

On March 15, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was asked to check the welfare of a man who was believed to be in danger at a home in Hilbert.

Deputies traveled to the home and spoke with a man who denied any problems. That’s went a second man emerged from a basement. He had blood on his pants and a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a Neenah hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not identified.

Deputies learned the victim was from Columbia County. He said he had been talking with someone online who he believed to be a female. He agreed to meet this female at a farm in a rural area. He arrived at the farm and was approached by some people. The victim believed they were police officers. He was taken at gunpoint to a vehicle where he was stabbed.

The suspects drove the victim to a home in Hilbert. He was held there until deputies arrived.

Two people were taken into custody. One suspect was identified as Juan Pablo Cruz, 30. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the Calumet County Jail.

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in Brillion. That suspect’s name was not released.

Investigators are referring charges of Reckless Endangering Safety, Kidnapping, Robbery, and Impersonating a Police Officer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet.
When will the pandemic officially come to an end?
Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
Inside the set up for Lambeau Field's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday
Dr. Paraic Kenny shows the results of genome sequencing and how the UK variant has been found...
UK covid variant found in La Crosse County
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday