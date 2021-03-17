Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin touts COVID-19 relief bill, says it will help Wisconsin children

Enhanced tax credits for children are part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed...
Enhanced tax credits for children are part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law March 11.(WJHG/WECP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrat U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined an online discussion about the impact of the recently-signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wisconsin children on Wednesday.

The event was hosted in part by the advocacy group Opportunity Wisconsin, which says the new child tax credits will deliver up to $1,600 more annually per child to more than one million families.

“It increases the benefit from $2,000 annually to up to $3,600 per child,” said Baldwin.

“It’s a little bit less for older children, but it now includes children who are 17, which it didn’t used to.”

As Democrats continue to stump for the recently-signed bill, Republicans have raised their own concerns after its passage. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his concern is over future generations being saddled with long-term debt burdens.

“We don’t have an unlimited checking accounts,” said Johnson.

“I don’t want to appear to be the Scrooge here. I want to help people, but I don’t want to be sending checks to people that have suffered no economic loss because we simply can’t afford it.”

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses the American Rescue Plan (3/17/2021)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.

