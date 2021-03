EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Women’s Hockey team looks to bounce back from a loss in game one of a three game championship series with UW-River Falls as they focus their attention to game two.

In High School sports, Eau Claire North Volleyball travels to Sparta and falls 3-0 while Eau Claire Memorial girls swim and dive hosts OHA/G-E-T.

