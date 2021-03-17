Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects fled a home burglary south of Eau Claire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old resident arrived home from school to discover two people going through items in the house. When the suspects became aware of someone else being in the home, they fled in what the child described as a black ‘Cadillac-like vehicle’ with dark tinted windows.

It is believed the incident was a random act, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The residence is located on South Lowes Creek Road, about seven miles south of Eau Claire between Cedar Road and County Highway HH.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or other suspicious activities in the area, they are urged by the ECSO to contact Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-839-5102 or online.

