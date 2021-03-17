Advertisement

UW-Stout looks back on student and staff reactions from one year ago

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another one year milestone is remembered today, as March 17, 2020 was the day UW-Stout closed its campus.

Quickly recognizing how historic this would become, the university archives started to conduct interviews hoping to record and be able to best remember the year’s events.

For the one year COVID-versary, as Stout called it, the interviews were combined and shared with the public.

“One of the things that really got us thinking about this project was how little we had about the previous world pandemic that hit our area. You know our campus did have to shut down a few times in the nineteen-teens and into 1920. It would close for a while and then reopen and we had a little bit of information on that but not enough on what people were experiencing what they were feeling how their lives actually changed,” said Heather Stecklein, University Archivist/Area Research Center Director.

These interviews are planned to extend into this year to also capture how the community is responding to once again adjusting to change.

