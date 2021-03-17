UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 U.K. variant reported in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two new cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant were reported by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday during a COVID-19 situation update.

According to Angela Weideman, Director and Health Officer of the CCDPH, there are now three active cases of the variant, also known as B.117, present in the county.

“The variant spreads faster than the regular COVID-19 strain,” said Weideman, adding that the increased transmission rates are one of the reasons to be concerned about the variant.

65 cases of the U.K. variant are present in Wisconsin, said Weideman, with all 50 states reporting a total of 4,686 confirmed cases of the variant nationally.

Additionally, two cases of the South African variant, also known as B.135.1, are confirmed in Wisconsin.

In the past week, 3,161 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Chippewa County, bringing the total number of administered doses in the county to 24,355. 23.1% of Chippewa County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 14.6% have completed the vaccination series.

In the update, Weideman provided information about newly-eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, March 22, which includes people ages 16 and over with certain medical conditions.

No deaths in Chippewa County due to COVID-19 were reported in Wednesday’s update, and no deaths have been reported in two weeks, according to Weideman. Two residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Chippewa County Coronavirus Response dashboard.

93 Chippewa County residents have died since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the county on March 19, 2020.

Chippewa County remains in the high-risk category for transmission, with five active breaks and 36 reported cases in the past week. Once those numbers come down slightly, said Weideman, the county can move to the moderate risk category.

Wednesday’s update also provided information on two new initiatives by the county. The first is the creation of a task force called Revive The Valley, which will operate under the safety team of the incident command system structure. While the task force will not approve large gatherings, but will provide guidance and recommendations for events in the county beginning in the late spring and early summer. More details will be released next week. The other is a social media campaign focused on acts of kindness during the pandemic utilizing the hashtag #CaringDuringCOVID.

