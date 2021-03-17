When will the pandemic officially come to an end?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We have been talking a lot about when the pandemic started one year ago, but how do we know when the pandemic is officially over?

There is no short and simple answer to this because the CDC and the World Health Organization must decide based on the disease itself.

Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet. A pandemic means a disease is spreading across the world in an uncontrolled way. Until that is no longer happening, it will still be classified as a pandemic.

There are no specific numbers designated by the CDC or World Health Organization that defines the end of a pandemic. Health officials will look at rates of infections per day combined with vaccination rates at a national level to officially decided when it is over.

“Locally what we are doing is working with people across all sectors to talk about how we can be a bit safer as we walk into spring and early summer, knowing we do have a variant strain of COVID-19 that is a question mark and knowing we still have a large percentage of our population to vaccinate,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, Lieske Giese.

Since the COVID-19 virus and its variants are still spreading there is no way to know when the pandemic will officially come to end. In the meantime, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says get vaccinated and continue those preventative measures.

Eventually the CDC and World Health Organization will decide when we have made it out, but it is a little too early to see the end in sight quite yet.

