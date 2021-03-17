Wisconsin judge charged with seven child pornography counts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin judge with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography, prompting the state Supreme Court to bar him from the bench.

The state Department of Justice announced the charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February on a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

Blomme’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, has not returned a message seeking comment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred Blomme from working as a judge and ordered his salary temporarily withheld.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.