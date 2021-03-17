Advertisement

Wisconsin judge charged with seven child pornography counts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred Brett Blomme from working as a judge and ordered his salary temporarily withheld.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin judge with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography, prompting the state Supreme Court to bar him from the bench.

The state Department of Justice announced the charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February on a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

Blomme’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, has not returned a message seeking comment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred Blomme from working as a judge and ordered his salary temporarily withheld.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Senior Living Residents 'Break Out' from Pandemic
Senior Living Residents 'Break Out' from Pandemic
UW-Stout Covidversary
UW-Stout Covidversary
Event Organizers Look Back at COVID-19 Impacts
Event Organizers Look Back at COVID-19 Impacts