Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and...
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the state Senate have passed a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Republicans introduced the resolution at the end of a floor session Tuesday, sending Democrats into an outrage.

Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet.
When will the pandemic officially come to an end?
Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
Inside the set up for Lambeau Field's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday
Dr. Paraic Kenny shows the results of genome sequencing and how the UK variant has been found...
UK covid variant found in La Crosse County
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday