Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves sexual assault kit bills

(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has approved a pair of bipartisan bills that would establish protocols for collecting and tracking sexual assault evidence kits.

The first bill would require police who have been notified an evidence kit has been collected to take possession of it within three days and send it to the state crime lab within 14 days.

The second bill would require the state Department of Justice to create a database victims could access to follow their kits’ status. Advocates for sexual assault victims have been working with state Department of Justice officials for years to prevent backlogs and delays in testing the kits. Similar bills died in the Assembly’s last legislative session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning due to tactical situation
Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet.
When will the pandemic officially come to an end?
Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
Inside the set up for Lambeau Field's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday
Dr. Paraic Kenny shows the results of genome sequencing and how the UK variant has been found...
UK covid variant found in La Crosse County