Wisconsin sets new, weekly record for COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin set a new record for COVID-19 vaccinations during the past week. The state is averaging 27,267 “shots in the arm” per day, based on the latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Since December 13, a total 2,089,819 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

The 7-day average for state residents getting vaccinations is the second-highest we’ve recorded. We’re averaging 27,267 people receiving a shot in the arm each day, a few thousand below the record 30,228 set last Friday. We’re looking at 1,306,478 Wisconsin residents who’ve had at least one dose of vaccine; that’s 22.4% of the state’s population. Almost 13% of the population (12.9%) has completed the vaccination regimen, which is 738,714 people protected against serious symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at some local some vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,310 (24.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,714 (15.3%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,226 (23.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,709 (15.1%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 30,596 (25.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 18,882 (16.0%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 8,435 (18.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 4,297 (9.5%)

NEWS CASES AND DEATHS

Wisconsin added 15 COVID-19 deaths to Wednesday’s report, the most in eight days. The 7-day average remains 4 deaths per day, helped by two days with no deaths added and one day when the death toll was revised downward. The death toll is now 6,554. The death rate remains at 1.15% of all cases, however.

Deaths were reported in 16 counties: Calumet, Columbia, Dane (2), Juneau, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Pierce, Racine (2), Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha (2), Winnebago and Wood counties. Death totals were revised downward in Brown, Polk, St. Croix, and Vernon counties.

New COVID-19 virus cases were down to 318 cases identified, much less than 480 on Tuesday. That’s despite the state receiving almost twice as many results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive than it received Tuesday. The daily positivity rate fell back to 11.17%, more in line with where it’s been for the last 3 weeks. When you look at all test results, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is much lower, but it has trended up slightly to 2.2%. The 7-day average by this measure hasn’t been higher than 2.3% since February 24.

Wisconsin is averaging 411 new cases per day over the last 7 days. That metric had been on the rise for a couple of days, but now it’s the lowest since last Friday.

New cases were identified in 46 counties. Sixteen of these reported only 1 or 2 new cases. Also noteworthy is that case numbers were revised downward in 18 counties on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed later in this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The 7-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations is down slightly to 45 new patients per day. The DHS reported 53 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. Almost 27,000 people (26,942) have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment.

According to Tuesday’s figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, the latest figures available, 215 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 61 in ICU. Changes in daily hospitalization numbers take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The 134 hospitals in Wisconsin have a total 308 intensive care unit beds open, or 21.01% of the state’s ICU beds. Considering all medical beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- there are 2,259 hospital beds available in the state, or 22.21%.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,480 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Chippewa – 7,126 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,160 cases (58 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Dunn – 4,310 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,120 cases (+19) (106 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,315 cases (+10) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,356 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,555 cases (+2) (34 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 4,001 cases (cases revised -6 by state) (46 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (16 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sawyer - 1,547 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,573 cases (+5) (48 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Taylor - 1,790 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,415 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,856 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (37 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Washburn – 1,323 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,714 cases (+3) (77 deaths) (+1)

