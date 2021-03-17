Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent candidates spar over campaign ad

Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-backed candidate to become Wisconsin’s top education official is calling on her Democratic-backed opponent to denounce her television ad running statewide.

Disagreement over the ad was the most heated flashpoint during a virtual debate broadcast Wednesday.

Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly also sparred over how to best emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the future of taxpayer funded voucher schools and whether the state Department of Public Instruction needs to be dismantled.

The ad in question accuses Kerr of covering up a scandal at Brown Deer that broke in 2009. Underly did not apologize for it.

