A kindergarten student and his parents create hugging machine for teacher battling cancer

AQUEBOGUE, NY (WCBS) - One expression says a hug is like a smile with your arms.

A kindergarten teacher with cancer missed “smiles with arms” from her students because of COVID-19 until someone came up with what they call a “hugging machine.”

“We made a hugging machine, so now she can hug everyone in the world,” said Avery Green, a kindergarten student.

He and his parents Cathie and Al Green, health care workers, did something unexpected.

“I’ve been really isolated not just because of COVID-19, but because of the cancer,” Keri Stromski said.

The teacher has stage 4 breast cancer and is unable to be with her students in person. She is teaching kindergarten remotely while going through chemotherapy and radiation.

“It was hard because all the parents, I’m very honest with all of my families, and they all said, ‘No, you can’t hug Mrs. Stromski,” she said.

“We just wanted to keep Keri safe because she’s sick. She kept saying she missed hugging her babies, so we just wanted to make something so she could have a way,” said Cathie Green, Avery’s mother.

“We made it out of a shower curtain and you cut holes then you start hugging,” Avery said.

The surprise brought smiles amid tears.

“A touching moment, a touching moment, something so small, but it went a long way,” said Al Green, Avery’s father.

“Yes, one of the biggest things about being a kindergarten teacher is the hugs!” Stromski said.

“Mrs. Stromski has overcome every obstacle in her way and she’s done it all for the students,” said Bryan Miltenberg, principal at Aquebogue Elementary School.

Stromski is doing all she can to keep the magic alive. Her next plan is for a hug parade featuring all her students and parents.

“Hug parade. She decided everybody can come and get hugging,” Avery said.

“Yes, well, I told them I would do a hug parade when I am a little bit better,” Stromski said.

