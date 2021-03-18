Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old taken in Oakland, Calif.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has...
Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has abducted him.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) - The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old boy was abducted.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has abducted him.

Michael is 3′ tall with black hair, brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue Fila sweater, blue Fila pants and blue shoes.

The suspect, a Black woman last seen in black coat and leggings, was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

If seen, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning
A one-person aircraft struck a utility pole in northwest Chippewa County on 3/17/2021.
One-person aircraft strikes utility pole in northwest Chippewa County

Latest News

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and living in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Washington state's murder hornet response
In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Xavier Becerra testifies during a Senate Finance Committee...
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden’s ambitious health agenda