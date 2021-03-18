Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old taken in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) - The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old boy was abducted.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has abducted him.

Michael is 3′ tall with black hair, brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue Fila sweater, blue Fila pants and blue shoes.

The suspect, a Black woman last seen in black coat and leggings, was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

If seen, call 911.

