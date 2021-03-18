Advertisement

Amber Alert: Suspect identified, 1-year-old girl missing after vehicle stolen in Ga.

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities identified a suspect Thursday and continue searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle has since been located, but Royalty Grisby is still missing, DeKalb County Police said. A a noon news conference, police identified 14-year-old Malachi Richardson as the person or one of the people believed to have taken the car.

The theft happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday when the driver was making a food delivery in Stone Mountain, Ga. Police said they believe the delivery order was a setup.

“I just want my baby home. That’s it,” said Elizabeth Grisby, Royalty’s mother. “You can take her to the hospital. You can take her anywhere. Take her to the store. Just bring her home. She didn’t do anything. She was asleep in the back seat.”

Two suspects were initially believed to have stolen the 2010 Nissan Armada with Royalty inside. The girl is 2′8″, weighing 36 pounds.

She was last seen in a purple shirt with purple, white and pink socks.

If you see the child or have information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning
A one-person aircraft struck a utility pole in northwest Chippewa County on 3/17/2021.
One-person aircraft strikes utility pole in northwest Chippewa County

Latest News

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and living in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Washington state's murder hornet response
In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Xavier Becerra testifies during a Senate Finance Committee...
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden’s ambitious health agenda