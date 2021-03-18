Advertisement

Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks to 109-105 OT victory over 76ers

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11. Tucker did not play Wednesday for the Rockets, and neither did Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN are heading to Houston in the trade. Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

