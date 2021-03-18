Arrest made in connection to Wood County death investigation
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is taken into custody tied to a death investigation in Wood County.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says 40-year-old Stephanie M. Trewyn was arrested in Marshfield on March 18 in connection to the death of Zachary Vasa.
Trewyn could face charges of mutilating and hiding a corpse.
Human remains were found last week in the township of Rock. Those remains were later identified as Zachary Vasa. The 32-year-old was last seen June 13, 2020 at a home in Marshfield.
Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times at the house and 40-acre property but at that time a body wasn’t found.
