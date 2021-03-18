Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to Wood County death investigation

Stephanie M. Trewyn
Stephanie M. Trewyn(Wood County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is taken into custody tied to a death investigation in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says 40-year-old Stephanie M. Trewyn was arrested in Marshfield on March 18 in connection to the death of Zachary Vasa.

Trewyn could face charges of mutilating and hiding a corpse.

Human remains were found last week in the township of Rock. Those remains were later identified as Zachary Vasa. The 32-year-old was last seen June 13, 2020 at a home in Marshfield.

Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times at the house and 40-acre property but at that time a body wasn’t found.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
One Year Since First La Crosse County COVID-19 Case
One Year Since First La Crosse County COVID-19 Case
Prep Volleyball action between Sparta and Memorial
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 18th
UW-Eau Claire to Host Mass Vaccination Clinic
UW-Eau Claire to Host Mass Vaccination Clinic