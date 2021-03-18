Arrest made in connection to Wood County death investigation

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is taken into custody tied to a death investigation in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says 40-year-old Stephanie M. Trewyn was arrested in Marshfield on March 18 in connection to the death of Zachary Vasa.

Trewyn could face charges of mutilating and hiding a corpse.

Human remains were found last week in the township of Rock. Those remains were later identified as Zachary Vasa. The 32-year-old was last seen June 13, 2020 at a home in Marshfield.

Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times at the house and 40-acre property but at that time a body wasn’t found.

