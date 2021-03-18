Advertisement

Child dies in Peloton treadmill accident, CEO says

‘Our hearts go out to the families involved’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Peloton issued a warning to the owners of its Tread+ treadmills, saying children should be kept away from the machines.

The notice comes after a child died in an accident involving a Tread+.

Peloton CEO John Foley sent a letter to Tread+ owners Thursday, issuing the warning and citing the deadly accident.

Foley didn’t go into detail about what happened.

“I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” Foley wrote. “While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”

Exercise equipment can be dangerous for children.

A 2014 National Institutes of Health study found that 25,000 kids under the age of 10 are injured by exercise equipment each year.

