Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire

Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and living in Eau Claire.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A convicted sex offender will be released from prison on March 23, and is set to live in Eau Claire.

Lieutenant of Eau Claire Police Benjamin Frederick says Dennis McNabb, 46, will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

McNabb was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in a 2016 case.

He is register as a sex offender and comply with all rules, as well as GPS tracking.

