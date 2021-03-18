DHS: 70.4% of 65+ population completes vaccine regimen

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says almost 1 in 4 state residents started or finished COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state set a new 7-day record for administering vaccines.

The latest state figures Thursday tell us 1,340,704 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 23.0% of the state’s population. This includes 761,027 people (13.4% of the population) who’ve completed the vaccination regimen, either with a single shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Including non-residents who received their shot here, Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 2,148,882 doses of the vaccines in the past 3 months. In the past 7 days, vaccinators averaged 46,185 shots per day, almost 2,500 doses more than the 7-day record set yesterday.

The most significant progress was with adults 65 and older. The DHS reports 70.4% of that age population has completed their vaccine regimen, with 44.3% getting fully vaccinated.

About 20% of adults 35 to 64 received at least one dose, with more than 10% completing their vaccinations.

A top Wisconsin health official says there will be enough coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin by the end of June to immunize 80% of those age 16 and over in the state, hitting a key target to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19. Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made the forecast Thursday.

Here are some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 26,136 (25.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 16,402 (16.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,655 (24.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,049 (15.7%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 31,271 (26.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 19,711 (16.8%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 8,617 (19.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 4,526 (10.0%)

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

NEW CASES AND DEATHS

While the good news continues with vaccinations, the DHS reported 490 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the most since last Friday. They represented more than 15% (15.46%) of the 3,170 tests for people being tested -- or testing positive -- for the first time. The 7-day average fell from 411 to 410, thanks to no longer counting last Thursday when more than 500 tests came back positive. The 7-day average for the positivity rate looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, remains at 2.2% for a second day after it began trending upwards from a low of 2.0% a week ago (as we’ve written before, that average hasn’t been higher than 2.3% since February 24).

The average number of deaths crept up from 4 to 5. Even though the death toll only went up by 2 deaths to 6,556, there were a number of revisions in the county data. Six counties each reported one more death -- Brown, Fond du Lac, Grant, Lincoln, Portage and Taylor -- but death counts were revised downward in four counties -- Dodge, Milwaukee, Rock and Waushara.

State health officials explained the state fell “woefully behind” in cleaning up COVID-19 data. The routine process had not been so routine when COVID-19 cases started spiking in the fall. Deputy health department secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the verification work has ramped up the past two weeks to make the numbers more accurate.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 571,220 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Almost 27,000 people (26,994), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalizations. 6,556 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,390 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. And the vast majority, 558,115 (97.7%) of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered recovered, though the state says thousands may be “long haulers” who may suffer lingering effects of their infections for weeks or months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 52 more patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, in line with the 53 hospitalizations the day before. The 7-day average for hospitalizations is up slightly to 46 hospitalizations per day.

We expect updated hospitalization figures later Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that 206 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 58 in ICU. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The 134 hospitals in Wisconsin have a total 317 intensive care unit beds open, or 21.6% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,105 of all types of hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- that are unoccupied, or 18.8%.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,483 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,132 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,160 cases (58 deaths)

Dunn – 4,312 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,136 cases (+16) (106 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,323 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,359 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,563 cases (+8) (34 deaths)

Polk – 4,008 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,546 cases (22 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

St. Croix – 6,578 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,792 cases (+2) (22 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,417 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,858 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 1,325 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,715 cases (+1) (77 deaths)

