Advertisement

Evers disappointed in Republicans after failure to approve 2021-23 Capital Budget

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he is disappointed after Republicans rejected his proposed $2.38 billion capital budget Wednesday.

Republicans on the State Building Commission deadlocked on a 4-4 vote on every motion, which included each project in the governor’s capital budget recommendations, Evers’ office said.

According to Evers, the plan included projects in 31 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, was expected to provide approximately 29,000 family-supporting jobs and cause an estimated $4.3 billion in economic impact.

“Every capital budget proposal is an investment in our state’s future, but this one is particularly important because it’s about making sure our state and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic and better than we were before it hit,” said Gov. Evers. “These investments would have helped ensure tens of thousands of jobs and billions in estimated economic impact for our state. It’s disappointing but not surprising that once again Republicans have decided to play politics instead of putting people and our economic recovery first.”

This move by Republicans follows the governor’s urging of the commission to reach a bipartisan agreement on the 2021-23 Capital Budget, so as not have a repeat of the 2019-21 Capital Budget process.

According to the governor, Wednesday’s decision by Republicans marks only the second time in SBC history that the Commission failed to collaborate on a State Budget Program.

Related Stories
Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning
A one-person aircraft struck a utility pole in northwest Chippewa County on 3/17/2021.
One-person aircraft strikes utility pole in northwest Chippewa County

Latest News

Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and living in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
RAW: Lockdown at Wisconsin facility after workplace shooting
Police search for motive in fatal Wisconsin warehouse attack
File image
League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley promotes voting resource
Police responded to a home in the Town of Sigel, the area south of Cadott, on a report of a...
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
Wisconsin proceeds with updating unemployment call center