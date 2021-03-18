Evers disappointed in Republicans after failure to approve 2021-23 Capital Budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he is disappointed after Republicans rejected his proposed $2.38 billion capital budget Wednesday.

Republicans on the State Building Commission deadlocked on a 4-4 vote on every motion, which included each project in the governor’s capital budget recommendations, Evers’ office said.

According to Evers, the plan included projects in 31 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, was expected to provide approximately 29,000 family-supporting jobs and cause an estimated $4.3 billion in economic impact.

“Every capital budget proposal is an investment in our state’s future, but this one is particularly important because it’s about making sure our state and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic and better than we were before it hit,” said Gov. Evers. “These investments would have helped ensure tens of thousands of jobs and billions in estimated economic impact for our state. It’s disappointing but not surprising that once again Republicans have decided to play politics instead of putting people and our economic recovery first.”

This move by Republicans follows the governor’s urging of the commission to reach a bipartisan agreement on the 2021-23 Capital Budget, so as not have a repeat of the 2019-21 Capital Budget process.

According to the governor, Wednesday’s decision by Republicans marks only the second time in SBC history that the Commission failed to collaborate on a State Budget Program.

