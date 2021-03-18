Fox Valley Technical College instructor in the running for nation’s ‘Favorite Chef’

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin man is among those leading a national contest to take the title of Favorite Chef.

Jeff Igel is currently the top vote-getter in the group round of voting on favchef.com.

Igel is a Culinary Arts instructor at Fox Valley Technical College.

He says if he wins the contest, he’ll donate the $50,000 prize to scholarships for students because he says that’s what helped him pursue his dream.

“So there were people who didn’t even know who I was that were donating money, and I was receiving this support. I’ve felt for a very long time now it’s all about giving back. And it’s like wow, if we could put $50,000 in the bank, think of how many aspiring chefs and cooks we could take care of for a really long time,” said Igel.

