League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley promotes voting resource

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley is promoting a nonpartisan election resource ahead of the April 6 election.

The group says Vote411.org is a “one-stop shop” for election and candidate information.

“Voters in western Wisconsin need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Annemarie McClellan, league co-president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie voters.”

