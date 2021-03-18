Mayo Clinic Health System gives COVID-19 vaccine update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System says its facilities in Eau Claire and La Crosse have each received one box of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is equal to more than 1,100 doses.

This is one of the two two-shot varieties of the vaccine. Moderna, being the other.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says vials of the Pfizer vaccine are stored at 25-below to 15-below celsius, and once the vials are out of the deep freeze, the doses must be used within six hours.

With so many more people now getting the “shot in the arm”, an official with Mayo Clinic says there’s a plan in place to make sure all of their vaccine doses are used.

Dr. Melanie Swift, Co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution work group says, “Every vaccine clinic dealing with the covid vaccine has to have a plan for what to do at the end of the day. We address that in our clinics in a number of ways. One is that we schedule and blocks that equate to the vials that we are getting for that week. It’s why we’re not putting calendars out weeks and weeks in advance, because we need to know not only how much vaccine we’re getting, but in what format, so we can schedule this in the correct amount.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.