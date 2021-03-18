Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System gives COVID-19 vaccine update

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System says its facilities in Eau Claire and La Crosse have each received one box of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is equal to more than 1,100 doses.

This is one of the two two-shot varieties of the vaccine. Moderna, being the other.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says vials of the Pfizer vaccine are stored at 25-below to 15-below celsius, and once the vials are out of the deep freeze, the doses must be used within six hours.

With so many more people now getting the “shot in the arm”, an official with Mayo Clinic says there’s a plan in place to make sure all of their vaccine doses are used.

Dr. Melanie Swift, Co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution work group says,  “Every vaccine clinic dealing with the covid vaccine has to have a plan for what to do at the end of the day. We address that in our clinics in a number of ways. One is that we schedule and blocks that equate to the vials that we are getting for that week. It’s why we’re not putting calendars out weeks and weeks in advance, because we need to know not only how much vaccine we’re getting, but in what format, so we can schedule this in the correct amount.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
One Year Since First La Crosse County COVID-19 Case
One Year Since First La Crosse County COVID-19 Case
Prep Volleyball action between Sparta and Memorial
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 18th
UW-Eau Claire to Host Mass Vaccination Clinic
UW-Eau Claire to Host Mass Vaccination Clinic