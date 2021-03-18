Menomonie apartment building evacuated, police apprehend suspect

MEONOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie apartment building was evacuated Thursday while law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant and apprehended a suspect without incident.

Menomonie Police say they received word that Michael Polzin, who had pending charges of felony fleeing an officer, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, had returned to his residence.

Polzin had shown dangerous behaviors during recent incidents with law enforcement, so a perimeter was established. This meant the apartment on 5th Street West had to be evacuated.

Police contacted the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team and Polzin was apprehended.

Officials say there is no further threat to the community.

