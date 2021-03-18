Mini horse makes massive impact in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Have you seen a miniature horse walking around the city of Eau Claire? If you have, do not worry, there is a good reason he is out and about.

It is just the beginning of the journey for Jack the mini horse. He is helping his owner heal but now his spirit is spreading far out into the community.

They are two peas in a pod. Rose Vincent and her mini horse Jack are getting quite the attention around the Chippewa Valley. “Jack is extra special,” Rose said. The two can be seen strolling the sidewalks in the city of Eau Claire. “He is really gentle; he is extremely social, and the silliness is part of it too,” Rose added.

Several years ago, Rose was in a bad horse accident that required a very long rehab process. Recently, she adopted Jack as a therapy horse to help her heal. “Just on a physical level, the muscles that I had to re-learn,” she said.

Rose quickly realized he is meant for so much more. “He’s willing to please, he wants to please, he wants to do what I tell him to do, most of the time,” Rose said.

She started to train Jack to be a therapy horse for children. “We’ve been working on things like how to turn his head,” Rose added. Part of the training is getting Jack used to social situations and city life. “They should come up and say hi, that is what he is for, he needs to learn about how to stand still, how to be approached by crowds of people, how to be roughed up a bit and not care,” she said. Jack has already helped Rose overcome so much but she knows with his personality the possibilities are endless. “To give him forward to other people so that he can bless them as he has blessed me,” Rose added.

He is mini horse that has a massive impact. “He is just sunshine; he is so much fun to have around,” Rose said.

At this point in time Jack is still in training but Rose is looking to start getting him some opportunities to help children soon. If you would like to keep up with Jack and his adventures, you can follow the Facebook Page, ‘Jack the Magnificent”.

