Official: Herd immunity possible in Wisconsin by July

Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach so-called herd immunity, which likely won't be until the end of July, at the earliest.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin health official says there will be enough coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin by the end of June to immunize 80% of those age 16 and over in the state, hitting a key target to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19.

Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made the forecast Thursday.

Currently, more than 23% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 13% are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, more than 2 million people between age 16 and 64 with any of a broad array of preexisting conditions become eligible.

Willems Van Dijk says everyone will be eligible no later than May 1.

