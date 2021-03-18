Advertisement

OLIVIA STEINDORF

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My nominee for the Sunshine Award is a special individual, Olivia Steindorf, who puts her community first in the city of Altoona.  She works for the Fire Department and responds to many EMS calls and she is always happy to help people.  She always has a smile on her face and a sparkly personality when she sees people.  Olivia’s favorite part about her job is just being able to help people on their worst days.  She also has been assisting with Covid vaccinations at clinic sites and has also participated in Covid swabs during the pandemic.  She puts in a lot of effort into every day and will sometimes go 36 hours or more of being on call for the city of Altoona while having a second job and going to school to further her degree. Olivia is a wonderful addition to the Fire Department and enjoys helping her teammates during training.  I can’t say enough about Olivia and I think she is very deserving of this award.

Lexi Kauer

