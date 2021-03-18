Advertisement

One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion

(Phil Anderson)
By Amie Winters
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Press Release) - On Wednesday March 17th, 2021 at approximately 3:10 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received an emergency call regarding an explosion in a trailer home in the Valley View Mobile Home Court, located in the Village of Dresser. The structure was quickly engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a neighboring trailer home a short time later. Local fire departments, emergency services, and law enforcement units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire was contained and eventually extinguished by the responding fire departments. In all, two homes were destroyed and a third sustained exterior damage. Once the fire was under control, a lone occupant was discovered deceased in the home where the initial explosion/fire originated. No other injuries were reported.

This incident is currently under investigation and the name of the decedent will be withheld pending identification and family notification.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and thank the following emergency services and agencies for their assistance in this tragic event:

-Allied Fire Department: Dresser, Garfield, and Alden Stations.

-Osceola Fire Department.

-Lakes Region EMS.

-Dresser Police Department.

-Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

-Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office.

-The Salvation Army.

-WE Energies.

-The Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

