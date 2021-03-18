Rusk Co. Transit Commission: 50 years and still rolling

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s Transit Driver Appreciation Day. For the past 50 years, not rain or snow or even a pandemic have been able to stop the work of one countywide transit system.

In 1971 two buses began what would become the Rusk County Transit Commission.

Now there’s a whole fleet of vehicles working to connect communities in the county like Hawkins and Bruce one mile at a time.

Transit manager Sheryl Kisling said the door-to-door service in Ladysmith is just one of the many programs it offers.

“You’ve got rural county routes within the county, and then we run the 85-21 program which is a volunteer driver pool, and all those trips beyond the county, they’re given those,” Kisling said.

Even in 2020 the Transit Commission didn’t pump the brakes.

Combined, its services logged more than 350,000 miles helping thousands of people get to appointments, jobs and the grocery store.

To keep the community safe, they’ve made some changes to how they operate from limiting the number of passengers to cleaning the buses with a fogging machine.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Driver Trainer and Safety Coordinator Shelly Sorensen said they had to get creative.

“It was really hard to get the PPE Equipment,” Sorensen said. “Being a sower, I did a lot of searching on the Internet. I found some face masks that were no-sew face masks, and I thought that would be a great thing to bring in and teach drivers to make their own face masks.”

Despite the challenges, Sorensen said all the drivers stepped up and continued to serve their communities.

For drivers like Tom Lincoln, it’s more than a job.

“With the people I deliver or take home, sometimes we can communicate, sometimes we don’t,” Lincoln said. “It’s just being there to take them home and make sure they get there safe.”

In the past year they have seen more than ever how much the community relies on their services.

For more information about the Rusk County Transit Commission, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.