Advertisement

Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County

Police responded to a home in the Town of Sigel, the area south of Cadott, on a report of a...
Police responded to a home in the Town of Sigel, the area south of Cadott, on a report of a home invasion Wednesday morning, making two arrests.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of suspects were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed burglary near Cadott on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the Town of Sigel, which is the area south of Cadott, on a report of a home invasion at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two men were located in the area matching the description of the intruders in the report. Deputies then arrested 23-year-old Quinnten Schug of Knapp and 25-year-old Antonio O’Brien of Menomonie.

A loaded handgun was discovered in the process of arresting the suspects.

It was determined during the investigation that the home was targeted by the suspects, and that illegal drugs were the reason for the home invasion.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
Grocery distribution center in Oconomowoc locked down Wednesday morning
A one-person aircraft struck a utility pole in northwest Chippewa County on 3/17/2021.
One-person aircraft strikes utility pole in northwest Chippewa County

Latest News

Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and living in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
RAW: Lockdown at Wisconsin facility after workplace shooting
Police search for motive in fatal Wisconsin warehouse attack
File image
League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley promotes voting resource
Wisconsin proceeds with updating unemployment call center