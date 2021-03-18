Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County

TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of suspects were arrested on charges of home invasion and armed burglary near Cadott on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the Town of Sigel, which is the area south of Cadott, on a report of a home invasion at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two men were located in the area matching the description of the intruders in the report. Deputies then arrested 23-year-old Quinnten Schug of Knapp and 25-year-old Antonio O’Brien of Menomonie.

A loaded handgun was discovered in the process of arresting the suspects.

It was determined during the investigation that the home was targeted by the suspects, and that illegal drugs were the reason for the home invasion.

