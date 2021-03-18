WAGNER TAILS: Gary Richards and Penny

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Meet the amazing Gary Richards! It might sound like I’m introducing a magician. No, Gary is a cat - but he is a pretty cool cat, according to staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Gary is a talkative cat with a funny personality. He loves finding new things he can get into, and finding new ways to get your attention. In fact, he’ll do most anything to get your attention, like climbing on the front desk at ECCHA.

While this seven-year-old does love attention - he wants it on his terms. He’s not a fan of being picked up, but he does enjoy time on a lap.

If you need any more incentive to give this guy a chance, Gary is a sponsored pet at ECCHA, which means you won’t have any adoption fee because it’s already covered. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

---

If finding a penny brings good luck... how about adopting a dog named Penny? Penny is a six-year-old black lab.

She’s available for adoption through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue. Penny does great with other dogs after she gets to know them. She is also great with cats, and she adores children.

Penny does suffer from epilepsy, and takes a daily medication to help her avoid seizures. The medication is an additional expense of about 50- dollars a month, so it’s something you need to consider before adopting Penny.

Penny is looking for a home where she’ll be worth every Penny! Click HERE for the adoption application.

