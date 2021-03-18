Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Gary Richards and Penny

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Meet the amazing Gary Richards! It might sound like I’m introducing a magician. No, Gary is a cat - but he is a pretty cool cat, according to staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Gary is a talkative cat with a funny personality. He loves finding new things he can get into, and finding new ways to get your attention. In fact, he’ll do most anything to get your attention, like climbing on the front desk at ECCHA.

While this seven-year-old does love attention - he wants it on his terms. He’s not a fan of being picked up, but he does enjoy time on a lap.

If you need any more incentive to give this guy a chance, Gary is a sponsored pet at ECCHA, which means you won’t have any adoption fee because it’s already covered. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

---

If finding a penny brings good luck... how about adopting a dog named Penny? Penny is a six-year-old black lab.

She’s available for adoption through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue. Penny does great with other dogs after she gets to know them. She is also great with cats, and she adores children.

Penny does suffer from epilepsy, and takes a daily medication to help her avoid seizures. The medication is an additional expense of about 50- dollars a month, so it’s something you need to consider before adopting Penny.

Penny is looking for a home where she’ll be worth every Penny! Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Gary Richards & Penny
35th Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk
2021 Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk supporting ECCHA becomes hybrid event
WAGNER TAILS: Ella and Buddy
WAGNER TAILS: Ella and Buddy
WAGNER TAILS: Ella and Buddy