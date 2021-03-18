Wis. DHS dedicates more resources to checking, correcting COVID-19 case data

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the department would be dedicating more resources towards cleaning up its COVID-19 case data.

In a release, the DHS says that declining case rates are allowing for greater staff capacity to handle the process of checking and correcting COVID-19 case data.

One of the side effects of this process, according to the DHS, is that the public data dashboards will see its displays change as cases are verified.

Some of the examples that the DHS provided as areas of emphasis for the data-checking focus include merging duplicate records, correcting case status depending on the results of an antigen test rather than a confirmed PCR result, and verifying addresses for residents of group homes.

According to the DHS, the process is similar to other data-checking efforts done for all communicable diseases. The DHS says that by data cleaning, they can ensure that COVID-19 data is accurate and complete.

