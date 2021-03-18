Advertisement

Wis. DHS dedicates more resources to checking, correcting COVID-19 case data

Data-checking efforts will now be a focus as the Wisconsin DHS can allocate more staff to the...
Data-checking efforts will now be a focus as the Wisconsin DHS can allocate more staff to the task with declining case numbers across the state.(file | file)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the department would be dedicating more resources towards cleaning up its COVID-19 case data.

In a release, the DHS says that declining case rates are allowing for greater staff capacity to handle the process of checking and correcting COVID-19 case data.

One of the side effects of this process, according to the DHS, is that the public data dashboards will see its displays change as cases are verified.

Some of the examples that the DHS provided as areas of emphasis for the data-checking focus include merging duplicate records, correcting case status depending on the results of an antigen test rather than a confirmed PCR result, and verifying addresses for residents of group homes.

According to the DHS, the process is similar to other data-checking efforts done for all communicable diseases. The DHS says that by data cleaning, they can ensure that COVID-19 data is accurate and complete.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill
The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
Suspects flee home burglary south of Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers
Biden: US to hit 100M vaccines Friday
Biden: US to hit 100M vaccines Friday
Israel is easing its Covid-related restrictions and allowing vaccinated citizens new freedoms....
EXPLAINER: Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday
COVID-19 vaccine ads are expected in the next few weeks as part of a $250 million Biden...
I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?