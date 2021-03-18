Wisconsin proceeds with updating unemployment call center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says implementing a new call center to help unemployed people 24 hours a day, seven days a week is moving ahead with the signing of a $1.2 million contract.

The state Department of Workforce Development received a $2.4 million federal grant that it is using to begin overhauling the 50-year-old computer system.

It announced the signing of a $1.2 million contract Thursday to proceed with the upgrade. Evers has blamed the antiquated system for causing delays in helping customers and getting out unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

