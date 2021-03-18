Wisconsin pushes back its tax filing deadline too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin is following the federal government’s lead and giving everyone an extra month before their income taxes. As a result, both state and federal income taxes for 2020 will now be due on May 17.

“This has been a hard year for everyone. People are still trying to catch up financially and emotionally. Extending the tax deadline to May 17 should help make things a bit easier for those who need the extra time,” Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

The state Dept. of Revenue notes that Wisconsin law requires it move the deadline from the typical April 15 due date to match the federal one if the Internal Revenue Service opts to extend it during a presidential emergency. Interest and penalties will also be waived during that month and will only start applying on May 18.

Barca does note, however for many, if not most, people in Wisconsin the extended deadline won’t matter too much.

“Roughly, half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their tax returns, and most have received refunds, on average over $800,” he added. “We are still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits that Wisconsinites rely on such as the Homestead Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.”

Here are the changes detailed by DOR as a result of the later deadline:

Individuals do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.

No interest or penalties will accrue during the period of April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021. Interest and late filing fees will apply beginning May 18, 2021.

No underpayment interest will apply for failure to make quarterly estimated individual income tax payments for the 2020 tax year.

This relief is solely for 2020 individual income tax returns and payments that are normally due on due April 15, 2021.

This relief does not apply to: 2021 estimated tax payments for individuals, the first payment of which is due April 15, 2021, or to any other returns or tax payments due to the Department of Revenue.



