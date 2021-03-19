Authorities say to use caution this weekend as fire danger remains high in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire danger will be high this weekend across western Wisconsin, and authorities are urging caution due to the favorable conditions for wildfires.

Dry, windy weather and a lack of snow cover are a big part of the reason why fire danger will be elevated to high or very high this weekend in western Wisconsin, says the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, but it’s also typically the most dangerous time of the year for wildfires.

In a news release, the DNR says that in the spring, most plants haven’t had a chance yet to turn green, which can cause fires to spread quickly.

With weather conditions favorable for wildfires this weekend, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities issued a special weather statement on Friday afternoon, saying conditions for wildfires are especially high in western Wisconsin on Saturday. The NWS says that the danger will be greatest in areas where there is no longer any snow cover.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire County Emergency Management wrote that the fire danger will be elevated to very high for this weekend due to the favorable conditions for wildfires.

To check what the fire danger is in your county, you can check here on the Wisconsin DNR website.

The fire danger remains "HIGH" today (3/19/21) and will be elevated to VERY HIGH this weekend due to the increased wind... Posted by Eau Claire County Emergency Management on Friday, March 19, 2021

