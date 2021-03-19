Advertisement

Celebrity Cruises to end yearlong pandemic hiatus in June

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.

The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten.

One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and is set to reside in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Police Generic
Menomonie apartment building evacuated, police apprehend suspect
Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.
Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 800,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Records show La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat decided not to supply bottled water for residents whose...
La Crosse mayor disregarded PFAS guidance on bottled water
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
Updated CDC guidance says 3 feet of physical distancing is safe in schools. (Source: CNN...
CDC updates guidelines in schools
Troop 3055
North High School alum gives back to the community