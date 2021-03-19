COVID-19 vaccination clinics complete for Pierce County K-12 schools

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - All six K-12 school districts in Pierce County have completed first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Pierce County Public Health announced Friday.

In a release, Pierce County Public Health says they have offered every teacher and staff member of the county’s six schools the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Included on the list of schools that participated in the vaccination clinics, which were conducted in partnership with health agencies in neighboring Dunn and Pepin counties, are the Ellsworth, Elmwood, River Falls, Plum City, Prescott, and Spring Valley school districts.

A.Z. Snyder, Health Officer and Public Health Director for Pierce County Public Health, says that offering vaccination to all school staff within the county in the first three weeks of eligibility is ‘a great step’ for students and the community.

Snyder adds that more than 3,100 students and staff were identified as close contacts during the pandemic at schools in Pierce County, and that vaccination will reduce the number of times classrooms will have to be closed due to vaccinated teachers not being required to quarantine.

Pierce County Public Health will begin vaccination of staff and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls next week. Additionally, weekly appointments at its Ellsworth Clinic are available for scheduling on its website for individuals eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.