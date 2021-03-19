Evers, WEDC, local businesses discuss economic recovery and opportunity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes hosted a round table to discuss economic recovery and opportunity with Wisconsin workers and producers Wednesday.

The governor and Hughes met with local small business owners, restaurant owners, farmers and agricultural producers to talk about how his 2021-23 Badger Bounceback agenda would help their businesses recover.

“Our small business owners and farmers are leaders in their communities, and they have invaluable insights on how we can tackle the challenges we face head on to build the sort of future we want for our state,” Gov. Evers said.

Hughes said she hoped the agenda is an opportunity to “ensure economic strength in our communities and state for years to come.”

Participants discussed multiple topics, including investments in innovation and start-ups, accessing broadband and supporting environmental conservation. Priscilla Prado of Midwest Accounting Company was excited about the support for innovation.

“The funding for kickstarting innovation for startups is awesome because hopefully that would get them some motivation to pivot again and see that there is a way out of this,” Prado said.

Gov. Evers will host a virtual Badger Bounceback live discussion for the public 6 p.m. Thursday. Wisconsinites can sign up here to discuss the governor’s proposed investments in the biennial budget on economic recovery.

