La Crosse mayor disregarded PFAS guidance on bottled water

Records show La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat decided not to supply bottled water for residents whose wells show contamination of less than 20 parts per trillion.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Records obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show that the mayor of La Crosse disregarded state guidance and refused to supply bottled water for French Island residents with PFAS contaminants in their wells.

PFAS pollution from firefighting foam used at the city’s airport on the island’s north end has been moving southward into residents’ wells.

The Journal Sentinel obtained records that show Mayor Tim Kabat decided not to supply bottled water for residents whose wells show contamination of less than 20 parts per trillion. The state Department of Natural Resources recommended more residents with contamination receive water.

