More than 800,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the 7-day average of new cases both fell back below 400 on Friday, while vaccinators set new records for vaccinations and completed vaccinations -- nearly doubling the one-day record for completing vaccinations.

Based on new figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Friday, the number of total COVID-19 vaccine doses doled out increased by 70,355 shots since Thursday’s report. That beats the previous record set last Saturday by about 3,500 shots.

There are 1,384,774 Wisconsin residents who received at least one dose. This includes people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who only need one shot to complete their vaccinations.

Now, more than 800,000 people in Wisconsin (811,217) are fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms, 50,190 more than Thursday. The previous one-day record was 26,918 residents finishing their vaccination regimen. This is 13.9% of the state’s population.

These numbers may include people vaccinated one or two days ago as vaccinators’ reports are submitted to the state. Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

The next milestone to watch for is the 25% threshold when 1,455,608 people receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the current rate of more than 47,000 shots per day, Wisconsin would reach that threshold Sunday or Monday, but there’s usually a dip in vaccination numbers over the weekend.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 26,934 (25.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 16,863 (16.8%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 16,096 (24.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,434 (16.3%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 32,120 (27.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 20,390 (17.5%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 8,889 (19.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 4,794 (10.6%)

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

CASES AND DEATHS

According to the DHS, 390 results were positive out of 2,288 tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. That’s in line with the 7-day average of 390 cases a day, back to where we were a week ago before the average was pulled up by three days with more than 500 positive tests per day.

Six people were added to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll, which is now 6,562 deaths. The 7-day average was unchanged at 5 deaths per day. The death rate was also unmoved, holding at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases for an 11th straight day.

Compare this to where Wisconsin was two months ago, when the 7-day average of new cases was 1,895 cases per day and 43 people a day were dying from COVID-19.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 49 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including 18 that only added 1 or 2 new cases. Deaths were reported in 12 counties, but numbers were revised in 6 others as the DHS continues an admittedly long-overdue review of the data (see the related story). The counties with higher death totals are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee (2), Pierce, Portage, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha (2) and Winnebago.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 571,610 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. More than 27,000 people (27,024), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalization. 6,562 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,386 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. And the vast majority, 558,503 (97.7%) of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus are considered recovered (state health officials acknowledge thousands may be “long haulers” suffering effects of their infections for weeks or months).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 30 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. That’s a sharp drop from more than 50 hospitalizations each day for the previous two days. The 7-day average fell from 46 to 43 hospitalizations per day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 222 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, with 62 in ICU. We expect updated hospitalization figures from the WHA later Friday afternoon.

The state’s 134 hospitals have 292 ICU beds open, or 19.9% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,135 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 19.1%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19. Not all available beds can be occupied if hospitals don’t have the medical, food service and other staff to support a patient in them.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,484 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,139 cases (+7) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,160 cases (58 deaths)

Dunn – 4,318 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,143 cases (+7) (105 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,324 cases (+1) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,360 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 814 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,573 cases (+10) (35 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 4,006 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (45 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rusk - 1,275 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,547 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,599 cases (+21) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,793 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,420 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,858 cases (37 deaths)

Washburn – 1,328 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,718 cases (+3) (77 deaths)

