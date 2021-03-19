Advertisement

More Wisconsin pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccines

(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More pharmacies are getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services announced Friday that Meijer Walmart, Hometown Pharmacies and Managed Health Care Associates started receiving allocation this week.

They join Kroger and Walgreens as pharmacy vaccine partners with the state.

In the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer doses to CPESN; 500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Managed Health Care Associates; 3,510 Pfizer doses to Meijer; and 1,500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Walmart.

It’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The doses come directly from the federal government and are in addition to the state’s weekly allocation.

HOW TO SIGN UP

“As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people with medical conditions, these pharmacies will be critical in providing access to vaccine in more communities across Wisconsin,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Whether you live in a rural area or a city, every Wisconsinite will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to get the vaccine to protect themselves and loved ones from the virus.”

Two million people with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29. CLICK HERE to see if you’re eligible.

Looking for a clinic near you? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team guide to making an appointment.

