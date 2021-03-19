Advertisement

Over 100,000 Gundersen patients will receive invitation to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Over 102,000 Gundersen patients will receive an invitation to schedule their COVID-19...
Over 102,000 Gundersen patients will receive an invitation to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination within the next week.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100,000 newly-eligible Gundersen Health System patients will receive invitations to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments within the next week.

According to a release, Gundersen patients ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning on Monday. Around 102,000 patients in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota will receive the invitation either through MyChart or by mail with instructions on how to schedule an appointment. Appointments are only available to patients who receive an invitation to schedule their vaccination.

A list of eligible medical conditions is on both the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website as well as on Gundersen’s website. The eligibility group was announced earlier in the week by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Additionally, Gundersen Health System advises patients that if they can receive the vaccination elsewhere, they should take advantage of the opportunity. Gundersen Health System also says that they will not ask for social security numbers or other personal information over the phone when scheduling appointments.

RELATED CONTENT
Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces next eligible group for COVID-19 vaccine
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to March 22

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and is set to reside in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Police Generic
Menomonie apartment building evacuated, police apprehend suspect
Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.
Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 800,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
(Associated Press)
More Wisconsin pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination...
US clears Biden’s 100 million vaccination goal, with eye on next
Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen train to work as staff members at the Wisconsin...
Alternate Care Facility closing at Wisconsin State Fair Park