Over 100,000 Gundersen patients will receive invitation to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100,000 newly-eligible Gundersen Health System patients will receive invitations to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments within the next week.

According to a release, Gundersen patients ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning on Monday. Around 102,000 patients in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota will receive the invitation either through MyChart or by mail with instructions on how to schedule an appointment. Appointments are only available to patients who receive an invitation to schedule their vaccination.

A list of eligible medical conditions is on both the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website as well as on Gundersen’s website. The eligibility group was announced earlier in the week by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Additionally, Gundersen Health System advises patients that if they can receive the vaccination elsewhere, they should take advantage of the opportunity. Gundersen Health System also says that they will not ask for social security numbers or other personal information over the phone when scheduling appointments.

