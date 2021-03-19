Advertisement

Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show,” said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement Friday. They’ve enlisted Emmy and Tony Award winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.

Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests. There will also be a live component at the Dolby Theatre, which has been home to the Academy Awards since 2001.

But unlike the Golden Globes, which combined in-person and Zoom elements in its bi-coastal broadcast, the Oscars are not making a virtual element possible for nominees who either can’t or don’t feel comfortable attending. The producers said they plan to treat the event like an active movie set with on-site COVID safety teams and testing protocols.

And, yes, they expect attendees to dress up.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” producers said.

The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintenn Schug (left) and Antonio O'Brien were arrested March 17.
Two people arrested for home invasion in Chippewa County
One person found dead in Polk Co. trailer after explosion
Dennis McNabb will be released from prison and is set to reside in Eau Claire.
Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Eau Claire
Police Generic
Menomonie apartment building evacuated, police apprehend suspect
Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.
Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 800,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Records show La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat decided not to supply bottled water for residents whose...
La Crosse mayor disregarded PFAS guidance on bottled water
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
Updated CDC guidance says 3 feet of physical distancing is safe in schools. (Source: CNN...
CDC updates guidelines in schools
Troop 3055
North High School alum gives back to the community